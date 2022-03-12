UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Upgrades 266 Transformers During 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have upgraded 266 transformers at a cost of Rs 57.9 millions for provision of new connections and system's improvement during current fiscal year 2021-22

According to MEPCO office sources, under the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar, the 65 transformers of various capacity have been upgraded in Multan circle, 16 in Dera Ghazi Khan circle, 25 in Vehari, 27 in Bahawalpur circle, 16 in Sahiwal circle, 17 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 66 in Muzaffargarh Circle, 18 in Bahawalnager circle and 16 transformers have been upgraded in Khanewal circle from July 2021 to Feb 2022.

>