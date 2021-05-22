UrduPoint.com
MEPCO Upgrades 782 Transformers During Fiscal Year 2020-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:01 AM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has upgraded 782 transformers with funds of over Rs 227.2 million during fiscal year 2020-21 for provision of new connections to consumers and system improvement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has upgraded 782 transformers with funds of over Rs 227.2 million during fiscal year 2020-21 for provision of new connections to consumers and system improvement.

From July 2020 to April 2021, the company has upgraded 35 transformers of 10 KVA to 25 KVA, 49 of 15 KVA to 25 KVA, 193 of 25 KVA to 50 KVA, 228 of 50 KVA to 100 KVA, 202 of 100 KV to 200 KV, four more of 25 KVA, 12 of 50 KVA, 57 of 100 KVA and two transformers have been upgraded of 200 KVA.

As per directives of Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Ikram-Ul-Haq, the company has enhanced capacity of 313 transformers with funds of over Rs 75 million.

The officials sources of Mepco said that the upgradation of transformers would improve power supply system in the region and it would also resolve issues of low voltage and tripping.

