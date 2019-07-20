MEPCO upgrades 830 transformers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) upgraded 830 transformers with Rs 179.5 million during the fiscal year 2018-19.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the transformers upgraded included one transformer of 10kVA, four of 15, 79 transformers of 50, 79 transformers of 50 kVA, 367 transformers of 100 and 300 transformers of 200 kVA.

The low voltage and tripping complaints have been eliminated after up-gradation of the transformers.