(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) has written a letter addressing to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) to ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially during exams hours.

Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed told APP on Saturday, that examination will will start from May 10th and would last for a month. Exams would be conducted both in the morning and at afternoon. Respective timings for both morning and afternoon exams would be 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

However, the afternoon timings for Fridays second are scheduled from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.