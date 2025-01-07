- Home
Mepco Vehari Circle Recovers Over Rs 33 Billion In Six Months, Claims Surpassing 100% Target
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 07:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Superintending Engineer Mepco Vehari circle Waseem Akhtar said on Tuesday that Vehari circle achieved its 100 per cent recovery target with a recovery of over Rs 33.537 billion during last six months from July to December in 2024.
Addressing a press conference, SE Mepco Vehari circle Waseem Akhtar said that Vehari circle surpassed 100 per cent target with a huge recovery of Rs 33537.2 million which included Rs 13746.3 million in Burewala division, Rs 8222.5 million in Mailsi division while Vehari division collected Rs 11368 million.
Vehari circle reported 325 power theft cases and a sum of Rs 85 million was recovered from the power pilferers.
He added that line losses were also reduced by 1.78 per cent. He said that Mepco teams in cooperation from Rangers and other law enforcement agencies achieved success in its operations against power pilferers.
SDOs, Revenue officers, labour union leader Shahid Chauhan, Rana Ghazanfar Ali and others were present.
