UrduPoint.com

Mepco-WASA Confrontation Irks Citizens By Depriving Water Supply Facility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Mepco-WASA confrontation irks citizens by depriving water supply facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The confrontation between two departments, Mepco and WASA, caused immense disturbance to citizens as Mepco disconnected electricity connections of WASA's tubewells for pending dues over Rs two billion and resultantly water supply remained suspended to homes in the city for the last four days.

There are about 72 tubewells of WASA operating in the city. Mepco has suspended power supply to these tubewells. Similarly, the WASA is using generators at disposal stations to manage sewerage issues in the city. A good number of citizens are dependent on WASA's water supply as they lack water pumps in their homes.

Citizens Shafique Bhatti, Tanvir Joyia, Saleem and many others talking to APP stated that the government should take immediate notice of the situation and help resolve the issue as early as possible.

According to WASA officials, WASA's tariff is very low. There is no increase in tariff rate 2004. The department is facing financial issues, even provision of salaries and meeting other expenditures The per month expenditures of WASA are Rs 230 million however it earns Rs 90 million including Rs special grant Rs 30 million from the government. There is an urgent need to enhance WASA tariff to meet the expenditures.

Related Topics

Electricity Water From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

1 hour ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

2 hours ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.