Mepco-WASA confrontation irks citizens by depriving water supply facility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The confrontation between two departments, Mepco and WASA, caused immense disturbance to citizens as Mepco disconnected electricity connections of WASA's tubewells for pending dues over Rs two billion and resultantly water supply remained suspended to homes in the city for the last four days.

There are about 72 tubewells of WASA operating in the city. Mepco has suspended power supply to these tubewells. Similarly, the WASA is using generators at disposal stations to manage sewerage issues in the city. A good number of citizens are dependent on WASA's water supply as they lack water pumps in their homes.

Citizens Shafique Bhatti, Tanvir Joyia, Saleem and many others talking to APP stated that the government should take immediate notice of the situation and help resolve the issue as early as possible.

According to WASA officials, WASA's tariff is very low. There is no increase in tariff rate 2004. The department is facing financial issues, even provision of salaries and meeting other expenditures The per month expenditures of WASA are Rs 230 million however it earns Rs 90 million including Rs special grant Rs 30 million from the government. There is an urgent need to enhance WASA tariff to meet the expenditures.