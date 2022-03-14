Mepco worker electrocuted in a mishap

A Mapco worker was electrocuted in a mishap here at Mian Channu grid station during his duty hours in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :A Mapco worker was electrocuted in a mishap here at Mian Channu grid station during his duty hours in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Multan electricity power company(Mepco) lineman named Mukhtar (45) years and was posted at maintenance department (Mepco) Mian Channu.

He was assigned routine electricity maintenance work at Main Channu grid station, all of a sudden, he received a high voltage electric shock, succumbed to his injury on the spot. Rescuers immediately rushed to the spot, they shifted the body to (DHQ's) hospital Khanewal for necessary legal formalities.