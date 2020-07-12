UrduPoint.com
Mepco's Lineman Electrocuted, Another Injured

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Mepco's lineman electrocuted, another injured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A lineman of the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) was electrocuted while another sustained injuries in a mishap reported at DG Khan road on Sunday.

According to mepco sources, Lineman Mubarak (40) and Pervez (35) of Mepco Karamdad Qureshi sub division were busy in some repairsing wirk.

All of a suden, they received electric shocks due to lack of safety equipments.

Resultantly, Mubarak died at the spot while Pervez sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122, shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

