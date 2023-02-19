UrduPoint.com

MEPCO's Long Hours Unscheduled Loadshedding Rattle Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MEPCO's long hours unscheduled loadshedding rattle consumers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Consumers of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) irked by unscheduled and long hours of suspension of electricity in name of maintenance in different sub-divisions of the city.

Taking to this news agency on Sunday they informed four hours long load shedding on alternative days for the last couple of months was a constant source of mental agony and disturbance for household chores.

Mrs Meena, a resident of Waqas Town which falls under the Cantt Sub Division of MEPCO, complained that she and her family were facing a lot of troubles as the electricity supply is suspended from 9 am To 1 pm on alternative days in their area last several weeks.

Resultantly, she regretted, the entire family was suffering due to the invalidity of water which is an integral part of everyone's daily life adding that her son gets late from the office because of this issue.

Another local, Muhammad Tariq informed that he was much upset due to the long hours of suspension of electricity and affection that whenever he contacted MEPCO about it, he was conveyed that the load shedding was being conducted for maintenance in their area.

"In winter, we suffer in name of maintenance while in summer fluctuation of electricity in our colony. I fail to understand what type of maintenance MEPCO does?" he questioned.

" My husband gets irritated when he does not reach his office timely due to non-availability of ironed clothes in wake of load shedding for four long hours in Altaf Town," said Mrs Bhatti.

She said that the whole routine of the house disturbed owing to the suspension of electricity in the morning.

Several attempts were made to contact MEPCO General Manager Operations, Nasir Ayaz Gurmani through calls and messages for his comments, but neither he attended nor responded.

Related Topics

Multan Load Shedding Electricity Water Company Nasir Sunday Family From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

36 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

9 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

16 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.