UrduPoint.com

Mepco's Operational Officers Directed To Reduce Line Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 04:51 PM

Mepco's operational officers directed to reduce line losses

CEO Mepco Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq on Friday directed its operational officers to use their abilities to reduce line losses and ensure 100% recovery targets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :CEO Mepco Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq on Friday directed its operational officers to use their abilities to reduce line losses and ensure 100% recovery targets.

Addressing to field officers' meeting held here, he extended 'full support' to working officers and employees working hard to achieve good results.

He said that XEN and SDO of the circle should check grievances and complaints were registered at sub-divisional and divisional centers on daily basis, with ensuring their redressal in the shortest possible time.

Superintendent Engineer Abdul Manan Mangi gave briefing on the performance of the circle to the chairing authority.

Related Topics

Circle

Recent Stories

Five candidates elected unopposed in Kalu Khan UC

Five candidates elected unopposed in Kalu Khan UC

3 minutes ago
 TECNO brings massive discounts on Daraz 11.11 sale ..

TECNO brings massive discounts on Daraz 11.11 sale 2021

25 minutes ago
 Int'l conference-cum-workshop on "Gene Editing in ..

Int'l conference-cum-workshop on "Gene Editing in Pakistan" held at UAD

3 minutes ago
 Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43 percent ..

Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43 percent in September

8 minutes ago
 Shuttered Singapore news site's editor guilty of d ..

Shuttered Singapore news site's editor guilty of defamation

8 minutes ago
 Three feared dead after record day of France-UK mi ..

Three feared dead after record day of France-UK migrant crossings

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.