MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :CEO Mepco Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq on Friday directed its operational officers to use their abilities to reduce line losses and ensure 100% recovery targets.

Addressing to field officers' meeting held here, he extended 'full support' to working officers and employees working hard to achieve good results.

He said that XEN and SDO of the circle should check grievances and complaints were registered at sub-divisional and divisional centers on daily basis, with ensuring their redressal in the shortest possible time.

Superintendent Engineer Abdul Manan Mangi gave briefing on the performance of the circle to the chairing authority.