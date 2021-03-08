‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ is trending in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Twitteratis mostly from the left side are sloganeering ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ which has created an hostile kind of environment on social media and clash like situation with the rightists on this very special day for women’s rights.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) Instead of talking about the rights of the women on International Women’s Day, both right and left side of people in Pakistan have created a complex and hostile environment.

The left is sloganeering ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ which the people of right side believe is against the local traditional values and traditions. The rightists are observing it “Haya Day” and have rejected the slogan of “Mera Jism Marzi”, calling it totally against the teachings of islam.

According to the reports, Islamabad Administration did not allow left to take out rallies and organize large gatherings in the Federal capital on this day for the security and safety of the people. But in Lahore, special sittings and arrangement are being organized by the left people.

Shahniera Akram shared an interesting video message of the ministry of human rights on this special day for the rights of the women, urging parents to educate their daughters.

But the overall situation has turned hostile on social media as both left and right wing people have come in front of each other, and thus the message of this special day for women’s rights has gone underneath their slogans and differences.

A video clip that went viral on Twitter showed a woman talking for “absolute rights for women” and she was seen even talking about “gayism” which is totally a prohibited and punishable act in Islam.

Another picture went viral where a Twittarti talked the absolute freedom for the women.

Taha, a Twitterati, shared a picture of a trolley filled with bricks and asked his fans and followers that he needed labours today in a bid to condemn those people, especially the women who are sloganeering: “Mera Jism Meri Marzi”.

The rallies are being organized by the rightists in Lahore and other parts of the country. The leftists, and especially the women groups are also organizing special sittings and rallies in Lahore.