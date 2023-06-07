Mera Pyara App outstanding initiative of Punjab Police : CCPO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana has termed the Mera Pyara mobile application as an outstanding initiative by the police department to serve the people at their doorstep.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CCPO said that the app incorporates 11 valuable features designed to enhance public convenience. The citizens would have the facility to file complaints and report crimes directly through the app. Additionally, the app includes 18 services offered by the police service centers; he added and noted that online access was provided for services such as character certificates, tenancy registration, FIR & employee registration, and more.

Kamyana highlighted the convenience of accessing various services through the Mera Pyara app with just a single click.

The app was also beneficial in cases of missing persons, crime reports, traffic services and searching for heirs. Individuals could get missing persons' reports from the comfort of their homes, he added.

The app also facilitates the registration of differently-abled persons who have gone missing, he said and added that it allows users to report missing or recovered individuals.

Regarding women's safety, the CCPO highlighted that the women harassment feature within the app enables immediate tracing or apprehension of the accused in harassment cases. Additionally, the app enables users to report incidents of hatred and terrorism, ensuring the prompt transmission of such information to the Counter Terrorism Department. Moreover, the app also provides opportunities to apply for youth internships in different police departments, he concluded.