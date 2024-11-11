Open Menu

"Mera Pyara” Team Reunites Another Lady With Her Loved Ones

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 12:00 PM

"Mera Pyara” team reunites another lady with her loved ones

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In a heartwarming display of dedication to humanity, the “Mera Pyara” team, successfully re-united 29-year-old lady with her loved ones here on Monday.

According to a spokesman of the Punjab Traffic Police Department, under the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab, “Mera Pyara” team has been at the forefront of reuniting lost individuals with their families.

In a recent case, the Mera Pyara team successfully reunited 29-year-old Rabia Bibi, who had been separated from her family for over two months, with her loved ones. Rabia had been living at the Edhi Homes in Faisalabad after being unable to remember her family's address due to mental stress and imbalance.

Despite her efforts, Rabia could not recall any details about her home or relatives.

The Mera Pyara team, however, remained persistent, conducting several follow-up sessions and working tirelessly to track down her family.

Rabia’s family expressed deep gratitude towards Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, IG Punjab, and Lahore’s CTO for their support. In recognition of the team's outstanding work, the CTO Lahore has announced a cash reward and certificates of appreciation for the Mera Pyara team.

In an effort to further aid in locating missing persons, the CTO urged citizens to make use of the Punjab Police's mobile app, which features the Mera Pyara option. The app is updated daily with information on missing persons, offering a vital tool for families to search for their loved ones.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Chief Minister Missing Persons Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Mobile Traffic Family From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

43 minutes ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

2 days ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

2 days ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan