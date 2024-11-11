"Mera Pyara” Team Reunites Another Lady With Her Loved Ones
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 12:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In a heartwarming display of dedication to humanity, the “Mera Pyara” team, successfully re-united 29-year-old lady with her loved ones here on Monday.
According to a spokesman of the Punjab Traffic Police Department, under the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab, “Mera Pyara” team has been at the forefront of reuniting lost individuals with their families.
In a recent case, the Mera Pyara team successfully reunited 29-year-old Rabia Bibi, who had been separated from her family for over two months, with her loved ones. Rabia had been living at the Edhi Homes in Faisalabad after being unable to remember her family's address due to mental stress and imbalance.
Despite her efforts, Rabia could not recall any details about her home or relatives.
The Mera Pyara team, however, remained persistent, conducting several follow-up sessions and working tirelessly to track down her family.
Rabia’s family expressed deep gratitude towards Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, IG Punjab, and Lahore’s CTO for their support. In recognition of the team's outstanding work, the CTO Lahore has announced a cash reward and certificates of appreciation for the Mera Pyara team.
In an effort to further aid in locating missing persons, the CTO urged citizens to make use of the Punjab Police's mobile app, which features the Mera Pyara option. The app is updated daily with information on missing persons, offering a vital tool for families to search for their loved ones.
