"Mera Pyara" Team Reunites Old Woman With Family
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The "Mera Pyara" team successfully reunited a 73-year-old mentally challenged woman
with her family.
The woman, Barkat Bibi, had gone missing from Kamoke 15 days ago. The "Mera Pyara" team
visited Edhi Homes as part of their ongoing efforts to collect data on missing children
and individuals and they found Barkat Bibi who had been residing at the shelter
for the past two weeks.
She was suffering from dementia and unable to provide any information about herself.
Despite several follow-up sessions, the team initially faced challenges in identifying her
family.
However, through biometric verification, they managed to locate her relatives
and bring her home safely.
The family expressed their gratitude to the chief minister Punjab, the IG Punjab, and CTO Lahore
for the reunion.
The CTO has announced cash rewards and certificates of appreciation for the team.
The public is encouraged to use the "Mera Pyara" feature available in the Punjab Police app to
report missing persons.
The app is being updated daily with information on missing individuals to assist families in finding
their loved ones, Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest bike lifters12 minutes ago
-
Seeds, fertilizers and medicines provided to 400 farmers12 minutes ago
-
International Iqbal conference held12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to provide latest facilities at general bus stand12 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities inspected at BHU Ranwal12 minutes ago
-
Ayaz commends CPSP`s commitment to strengthen Pakistan`s healthcare system22 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 200 properties on illegal commercial use32 minutes ago
-
DG PFA seals four breakfast eateries, imposes fine on 2142 minutes ago
-
Miscreants destroy school in S Waziristan52 minutes ago
-
Spanish parliamentary delegation meets speaker Punjab Assembly52 minutes ago
-
Cane Commissioner revises transport charges of Sugar mills52 minutes ago
-
Pak Tourism Investment Summit & Smart Expo due in London1 hour ago