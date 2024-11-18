"Mera Pyara" team reunites old woman with family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The "Mera Pyara" team successfully reunited a 73-year-old mentally challenged woman

with her family.

The woman, Barkat Bibi, had gone missing from Kamoke 15 days ago. The "Mera Pyara" team

visited Edhi Homes as part of their ongoing efforts to collect data on missing children

and individuals and they found Barkat Bibi who had been residing at the shelter

for the past two weeks.

She was suffering from dementia and unable to provide any information about herself.

Despite several follow-up sessions, the team initially faced challenges in identifying her

family.

However, through biometric verification, they managed to locate her relatives

and bring her home safely.

The family expressed their gratitude to the chief minister Punjab, the IG Punjab, and CTO Lahore

for the reunion.

The CTO has announced cash rewards and certificates of appreciation for the team.

The public is encouraged to use the "Mera Pyara" feature available in the Punjab Police app to

report missing persons.

The app is being updated daily with information on missing individuals to assist families in finding

their loved ones, Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar said.