Merani grieved over demise of religious leader

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Maulana Muhammad Hanif Mirani, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bahawalpur chapter has expressed his grief and sorrow over demise of renowned religious leader Maulana Noman Hassan Ludhianvi.

In a condolence message issued here, he said that the services of Maulana Ludhianvi would be remembered for a long time.

He prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.