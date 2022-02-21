UrduPoint.com

Merani Grieved Over Demise Of Religious Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Merani grieved over demise of religious leader

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Maulana Muhammad Hanif Mirani, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bahawalpur chapter has expressed his grief and sorrow over demise of renowned religious leader Maulana Noman Hassan Ludhianvi.

In a condolence message issued here, he said that the services of Maulana Ludhianvi would be remembered for a long time.

He prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

