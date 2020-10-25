MERC provides medical treatment to 8309 people at Highways

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :A total number of 8309 injured people were provided treatment by 14 Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) established recently by the Balochistan government at Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said the emergency centers responded to 6464 accidents along the highways during the year.

The centres have recorded the death of 152 people in road accidents during the period.

"The Balochistan government had allocated an amount of Rs 3 billion for the project and it will be expanded to construct more centres along every highway in the province," he said.

To provide first aid in emergency situations, two ambulances and fire brigade vehicles were available at every medical centre, whereas the Basic Health Units would also be established near the highways, he added.

The government was ensuring round the clock availability of Medical Officers, Surgeons and trained paramedical staffs at every Medical Emergency and Response Center to save human lives in case of accidents on the national highways.

He said the centres would be connected with district hospitals to deal with emergency situations and for administrative purpose.

The official said that the government had also been working to expand the main roads to control the accidents in the province.