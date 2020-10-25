UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MERC Provides Medical Treatment To 8309 People At Highways

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

MERC provides medical treatment to 8309 people at Highways

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :A total number of 8309 injured people were provided treatment by 14 Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) established recently by the Balochistan government at Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said the emergency centers responded to 6464 accidents along the highways during the year.

The centres have recorded the death of 152 people in road accidents during the period.

"The Balochistan government had allocated an amount of Rs 3 billion for the project and it will be expanded to construct more centres along every highway in the province," he said.

To provide first aid in emergency situations, two ambulances and fire brigade vehicles were available at every medical centre, whereas the Basic Health Units would also be established near the highways, he added.

The government was ensuring round the clock availability of Medical Officers, Surgeons and trained paramedical staffs at every Medical Emergency and Response Center to save human lives in case of accidents on the national highways.

He said the centres would be connected with district hospitals to deal with emergency situations and for administrative purpose.

The official said that the government had also been working to expand the main roads to control the accidents in the province.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Balochistan Vehicles Road Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 2,037 reco ..

1 hour ago

MBRU to connect with future healthcare professiona ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Crown Prince inaugurates Hamdan Smart Statio ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

2 hours ago

Germany reports 11,176 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Un ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.