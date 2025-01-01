Open Menu

MERC Reports 416 Fatalities, 31,854 People Injured In 23,257 Traffic Accidents In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 10:57 PM

Medical Emergency Response Center (MERC), reported 416 fatalities and 31,854 people injured in 23,257 traffic accidents that occurred on the highways of Balochistan during 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Medical Emergency Response Center (MERC), reported 416 fatalities and 31,854 people injured in 23,257 traffic accidents that occurred on the highways of Balochistan during 2024.

According to data released by Medical Emergency Response Center (MERC), most of the accidents occurred on N-25, N-50 and N-65.

From January 1 to December 31, 2024, 23257 accidents occurred on highways in the 26 districts of Balochistan, including Kalat, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Zhob, Mastung, Lasbela, Khuzdar and other areas of the province.

The MERC responded to 23257 road accidents that happened on the main highways of Balochistan in the last year and provided medical treatment to 6267 njured people while shifting the dead bodies to the nearest hospitals.

It is to mention that, like rescue teams across the country, MERC teams in Balochistan are being at the forefront of saving lives and serving humanity.

Their dedicated service has been praised by the public, who have called on the government to provide necessary benefits and facilities to the MERC teams in recognition of their outstanding performance, aiming to further improve their work in the province.

