Open Menu

Mercedes-Benz To Further Invest In China: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Mercedes-Benz to further invest in China: chairman

FRANKFURT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Mercedes-Benz is planning further investments in China, thus contributing to Sino-German cooperation, Ola Kaellenius, the German carmaker's chairman of the board of management, said recently in an interview with Xinhua.

Kaellenius was speaking with appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the China-Germany inter-governmental consultation and to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang last week.

During Li's visit, Mercedes-Benz signed a letter of intent with China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in Berlin to promote corporate and industrial cooperation.

The move "creates a basis for joint support for further projects to develop new energy vehicles (NEV) in China and foster existing partnerships," Kaellenius said.

Noting that China is the world's largest car market and the most dynamic NEV market, Mercedes-Benz remains committed to its business activities in China and plans to actively contribute to the growth of China's auto industry and to boosting the Sino-German economic partnership, according to the company.

The company also intends to enhance its R&D activities such as car software development in China, with its local team projected to double in size by the end of 2023 compared with three years ago.

The introduction of intelligent technologies further demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation and customer experience, said the company.

With its dynamic economy and a clear focus on innovation, "China is and will remain an important pillar of our long-term global strategy," Kaellenius said. ¦

Related Topics

World Business China German Company Visit Vehicles Car Berlin Market Industry

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan