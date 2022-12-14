Merchant market gutted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in the main merchant 'Karyana' market,Rail bazar in Jarranwala city on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, two persons including a firefighter suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The fire erupted due to short circuit engulfed other shops in the adjacent bangle market also.

Rescue team along with fire brigade tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

A citizen Afzal was injured after falling from the roof of the shop while a firefighter Ali Raza suffered injuries as an iron grill fell on him.

The tehsil administration was estimating the loss caused by the fire.