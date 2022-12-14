UrduPoint.com

Merchant Market Gutted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Merchant market gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in the main merchant 'Karyana' market,Rail bazar in Jarranwala city on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, two persons including a firefighter suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The fire erupted due to short circuit engulfed other shops in the adjacent bangle market also.

Rescue team along with fire brigade tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

A citizen Afzal was injured after falling from the roof of the shop while a firefighter Ali Raza suffered injuries as an iron grill fell on him.

The tehsil administration was estimating the loss caused by the fire.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Market From Million

Recent Stories

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

42 minutes ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

2 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

2 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

3 hours ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.