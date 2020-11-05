UrduPoint.com
Merchant's Aide Held For Involvement In Rs. 3.5m Dacoity

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Merchant's aide held for involvement in Rs. 3.5m dacoity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police station has arrested a person serving as assistant of merchant who deprived his boss from Rs. 3.5 million after staging a drama of dacoity.

Police said that a merchant Syed Kher Uddin lodged a complaint with Sabzi Mandi police station that unidentified persons looted Rs. 3.5 million from Syed Kifayat Ullah and assistant Abid Shah at gun-point in I-10 Markaz when they were on a way to deposit money at bank.

Following his complaint, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrest of those involved in looting cash amount. He constituted a team under supervision of Station House Officer Sabzi Mandi police station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal, Sub-Inspector Shahid Muneer and others.

This team investigated the case through using modern techniques and succeeded to arrest two persons. One of the nabbed persons was the assistant of merchant Abid Shah while other was identified as Fawad Khan.

Police team recovered the looted amount worth Rs. 3 million and weapons from the nabbed persons while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of Sabzi Mandi police team and announced cash prizes as well as commendation certificates for its members.

