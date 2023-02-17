UrduPoint.com

Merck 1122 Ambulance Services Started In Major Hospitals Of Balochistan: Dr. Noor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah and Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Nasir, a meeting was held by the Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi regarding the ambulance services of Merck 1122 in respective hospitals of Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by the Project Director Covid-19 Dr. Naqibullah Niazi, Additional Director Logistics Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Focal Person DG Health Emergency Dr. Hafeez Panizi, Director Technical 1122 Dr. Amir Bakhsh Baloch, Director Operation 1122 Riaz Raisani and other assistant staffs.

Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi said that the Merck 1122 ambulance services have been started in all major hospitals of Balochistan, the services would include emergency care services. He also handed over the monitoring of 21 life support ambulances of Balochistan Covid-19 Project to other administrative matters to Merck 1122 along with Project Director Covid-19 Dr.

Naqibullah Niazi.

Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi was informed about the implementation and performance of the decisions of the previous meeting. He said that the Merck 1122 would appoint a focal person in all districts, all MS Merck 1122 centers could appoint medical technicians, dispensers and drivers in order to provide 24-hour services, saying that all ambulances in the province would be in touch with Merck 1122 control room. Merck control room will monitor the services of ambulances.

The Director said all ambulances were equipped with a tracker system, fuel charges have been fixed at Rs 50 per km as per the decision of the apex committee. He said that all MSs Executive Directors would present the performance of Merck 1122 ambulances on daily basis. The Merck 1122 Control Room is contact Number & mobile Number 081920 4771, 03331032988 and 03167861122, he said.

