MERCs Balochistan project director visits Rescue Headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERCs) Balochistan Project Director Aziz Ahmed Jamali on Wednesday met Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer at Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services academy here.

The matters, including effective pre-hospital emergency management system, were discussed in the meeting.

MERC Project Director Aziz Ahmed Jamali also met with under training cadets of the second batch of Balochistan and said that this was an opportunity for all under training rescuers to get the maximum benefit from professionals of Emergency Services Academy.

He appreciated the support of the Punjab government and Emergency Services Academy for the training of Baluchistan cadets to establish medical emergency response centres.

He said that these cadets after completion of training would provide emergency care in Quetta and N-50 Northern Highways to people of Balochistan from March 2020 onwards.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the project director about the integrated emergency services model and comprehensive emergency preparedness, response and prevention system established under the Punjab Emergency Service Act, 2006.

Earlier, the MERC Project Director witnessed the practical professional skills of rescuers and also reviewed the ongoing training at Academy in different fields of Emergency Management.