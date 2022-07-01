UrduPoint.com

Mercury Dropped After City Receives Light Rain

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 11:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Mercury dropped in the provincial capital after it received light rain while cloudy weather condition along with winds provided relief to the people from humid weather.

Maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degree celsius on Friday in the city.

More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, humid/partly cloudy weather is likely in most parts.

According to the Met department, rain/thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

During the past 24 hours, the city received rainfall (mm): Lahore (Shahi Qila 4, City, Gulberg, Lakshmi Chowk, Farukhabad 3, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Iqbal Town, Samanabad 2, Upper Mall, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Chowk Nakhuda and Airport 1 mm).

According to a synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper/eastern and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper and western parts of the country.

