Mercury Drops To -01 In Provincial Capital; Demand Of Soup, Tea Increases

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:47 PM

Mercury drops to -01 in provincial capital; demand of soup, tea increases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was under the grip of extreme cold weather conditions where for the first time the temperature dropped to -01 in provincial capital.

According to Meteorological Department,the intensity of the cold would further increase throughout the province during next 24 to 48 hours. The lowest temperature recorded in different parts of the province during the last 24 hours was Kalam -05C, Parachinar -04C and Chitral -03C.

Some districts of KP would witness severe thunderstorms at night and early morning while in the plains areas the weather would remain cold and dry during the next 24 hours.

The cold weather condition in provincial capital increased the demand of hot and spicy chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea and traditional Peshawari Qehwa (Green tea) in main markets and bazaars.

The prevailing foggy weather condition in the metropolis confined the people especially children to the houses, as the education Department has also extended the winter vacation till January 7, 2020.

The health experts have advised people to keep mask on the face and use warm caps to avoid adverse effects of the smoggy weather.

The district administration cautioned the masses from use of coal stove at homes especially during night as it causes suffocation in room and could result in any fatal incident.

Meanwhile, the Motorway M-1 was closed for all kind of traffic due to dense fog and vehicles were diverted to Grand Truck road.

