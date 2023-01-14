UrduPoint.com

Mercury Drops To Freezing Point In Number Of Balochistan Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Mercury drops to freezing point in number of Balochistan districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The parts of Balochistan are in a grip of severe cold waves as mercury has dropped to freezing point in plenty of districts.

"A very cold and dry weather prevailed in the province during the last 24 hours with the lowest minimum temperatures recorded in Balochistan were -12°C, Kalat, -11 °C Ziarat, -10 °C Nokundi and -08 Quetta, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday.

About the weather forcast for next 24 hours, PMD said a very cold wave is approaching the region.

Mainly very cold weather is expected in most parts of the province. Strong gusty winds are likely to blow in the coastal belt, Kech, Gawadar, Washuk, Awaran, Panjgur, Surab, Bolan, Mastung, Kharan and its surrounding areas.

Visibility may reduce due to blowing dust/sand in these areas. Sea conditions would remain rough and fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea during the period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Bolan Kalat Kharan Mastung Awaran Ziarat Panjgur Surab May

Recent Stories

Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Au ..

Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Australia tour

16 minutes ago
 ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

51 minutes ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

57 minutes ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: ..

Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: Masood

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.