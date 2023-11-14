Open Menu

Mercury Drops To Minus In Upper Parts Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 10:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) As the temperatures plummeted to sub-zero levels in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the cold tightened its grip across the province with fog during morning and nights in plain areas.

According to the Met Office, the temperature declined to -02C in Kalam and Chitral, and -03 in Parachinar during the last 24 hours while the weather would remain dry and cold during the next 24 hours to 48 hours.

It said that fog is likely to prevail in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, DI Khan and others in the morning and evening.

The Minimum temperature recorded in major cities of the province during the last 24 hours was: Peshawar 11C, DI Khan 12, Malamjabba 04, Abbottabad 05, Bannu 10 and Dir 02.

Meanwhile, the Motorway police closed M-1 from Peshawar to Rashakai in the morning due to zero visibility and advised the motorists to use GT road instead during late night and in the morning hours.

