Mercury Likely To Cross 44 C In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:45 PM

The Local Met Office has forecast that the temperature may rise up to 42-44 degrees Celsius in Sukkur on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Local Met Office has forecast that the temperature may rise up to 42-44 degrees Celsius in Sukkur on Wednesday.

Sukkur and its adjoining areas would remain in the grip of hot wave for the next two days.

The mercury has touched 42 C in Sukkur on Tuesday.

