Mercury rises in northern Sindh

Mercury continued to rise in the northern Sindh on Wednesday while local Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Mercury continued to rise in the northern Sindh on Wednesday while local Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of Sindh.

They predicted hot and dry weather in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad and Ghotki districts. Wednesday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 51C while in Sukkur it was 49.C.