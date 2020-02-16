UrduPoint.com
Mercury Rises To 32 Degree Celsius In Karachi On Sunday

Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

Mercury rises to 32 degree celsius in Karachi on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :People in Karachi experienced a warm and sunny Sunday with temperature surging to 32 degree celsius.

Weather turning hot, against the otherwise mild condition ranging between 25 degrees to 27 degrees, compelled many to be at the sea side and enjoy the breeze with occasional dip.

The unusual rise in the mercury has been attributed to be a manifestation of constant change in the global climatic conditions.

As per weather forecast the maximum temperature on Mondaycould be 34 degrees celsius.

More Stories From Pakistan

