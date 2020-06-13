UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mercury Touches 47C As City In Grip Of Heat Waves

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 09:02 PM

Mercury touches 47C as city in grip of heat waves

Dera Ismail Khan and its suburbs were in grip of heat waves as the mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius while limiting the activities of the people

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Dera Ismail Khan and its suburbs were in grip of heat waves as the mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius while limiting the activities of the people.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature in Dera City and its suburbs has risen to 41 to 47 degrees Celsius due to the increase of heat waves.

Due to extreme heat in Dera, people have been confined to their homes, while demand for ice and cold drinks has increased exponentially due to rising heat in Dera.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

Govt decides to import Acemra, remedesivir for Cov ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,366 new cases of coronaviru ..

36 minutes ago

PM says targeted lockdown will be imposed in more ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Commercial Bank of Dubai to provide ..

1 hour ago

ADM installs new coolers, benches, tables in parks ..

2 hours ago

DLD reduces real estate registration procedures to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.