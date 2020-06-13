Mercury touches 47C as city in grip of heat waves

Dera Ismail Khan and its suburbs were in grip of heat waves as the mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius while limiting the activities of the people

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Dera Ismail Khan and its suburbs were in grip of heat waves as the mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius while limiting the activities of the people.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature in Dera City and its suburbs has risen to 41 to 47 degrees Celsius due to the increase of heat waves.

Due to extreme heat in Dera, people have been confined to their homes, while demand for ice and cold drinks has increased exponentially due to rising heat in Dera.