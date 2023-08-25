Open Menu

Mercy Educational Complex Students Grabbed 100% Results In Matric Exam

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mercy Educational Complex students grabbed 100% results in Matric Exam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :In the recent annual matriculation results of the Peshawar board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the students of Mercy Educational Complex Peshawar have achieved 100% success by showing excellent performance.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, 26 students of Mercy Educational Complex High School participated in the annual matriculation examination this year out of which 22 students got A+ grade while 4 students secured A grade, thus the success rate of the school in the annual Matric examination 2023 under the auspices of the Peshawar Board has been 100%.

It is worth mentioning that Mercy Educational Complex is a residential educational institution for orphan children, which is being run under the financial patronage and supervision of some philanthropists and where free education from class I to matric is provided apart from accommodation and education and training in some technical sciences.

Akram Khan, a student of the school, secured 1036 marks, Muntazar Ahmed Shah obtained the second position with 1018 marks, while Amanullah clinched the third position with 1013 marks.

