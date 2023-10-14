Mercy Pak Educational Complex organizes annual prize distribution for orphans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The annual prize distribution ceremony was organized at the Mercy Pak Educational Complex for orphans and destitute children here on Saturday.

Professor Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, the Dean of Peshawar Medical College, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Prof. Dr. Najibul Haq, Advisor to the Prime Foundation on Education and Health, Director of MEC, Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anwar, philanthropists, academicians, staff, and students were also in attendance.

During the ceremony, students demonstrated their talents through tableaus, speeches, the recitation of Iqbal's poetry, and Nasheed's performances, earning praise and applause from the audience.

Chief guest, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman, commended the institution's services and its commitment to providing education and training.

He also paid tribute to the selfless individuals who contributed to the institution's management and maintenance.

The chief guest emphasized the significance of sponsoring orphans, citing a hadith that associates such sponsorship with companionship with the Prophet and the promise of attaining Paradise.

He underscored the concept of ongoing charity and stressed the importance of participating in the education and training of destitute children, referencing another hadith that promises rewards in the hereafter.

The chief guest praised the institution for its dedication to education, training, and character development.

He acknowledged the ongoing efforts of administrators and philanthropists to improve the institution.

He encouraged students to prioritize moral development alongside their education, emphasizing that education loses its meaning without good character. He urged students to embrace virtues such as truth, honesty, and commitment.

The special guest also expressed his appreciation for the teaching staff, highlighting their valuable contributions to the education and character development of the students and emphasizing the importance of performing their duties for the sake of Allah.

Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anwar, the Director of MEC, highlighted the achievements of the institution, noting that its graduates have achieved high-ranking positions in various organizations.

Arshad Masood, the principal of Mercy school, informed the audience that the institution provides standard free education, accommodation, and medical care to the students.

He also mentioned that learning one occupational trade was compulsory for every student. Additionally, the principal shared that the institution achieved an exceptional success ratio, boasting a 100 percent pass rate in the recent matriculation exams. The distinction holders were given away prizes with cash on the accession.