Open Menu

Mercy Pak Educational Complex Organizes Annual Prize Distribution For Orphans

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Mercy Pak Educational Complex organizes annual prize distribution for orphans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The annual prize distribution ceremony was organized at the Mercy Pak Educational Complex for orphans and destitute children here on Saturday.

Professor Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, the Dean of Peshawar Medical College, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Prof. Dr. Najibul Haq, Advisor to the Prime Foundation on Education and Health, Director of MEC, Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anwar, philanthropists, academicians, staff, and students were also in attendance.

During the ceremony, students demonstrated their talents through tableaus, speeches, the recitation of Iqbal's poetry, and Nasheed's performances, earning praise and applause from the audience.

Chief guest, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman, commended the institution's services and its commitment to providing education and training.

He also paid tribute to the selfless individuals who contributed to the institution's management and maintenance.

The chief guest emphasized the significance of sponsoring orphans, citing a hadith that associates such sponsorship with companionship with the Prophet and the promise of attaining Paradise.

He underscored the concept of ongoing charity and stressed the importance of participating in the education and training of destitute children, referencing another hadith that promises rewards in the hereafter.

The chief guest praised the institution for its dedication to education, training, and character development.

He acknowledged the ongoing efforts of administrators and philanthropists to improve the institution.

He encouraged students to prioritize moral development alongside their education, emphasizing that education loses its meaning without good character. He urged students to embrace virtues such as truth, honesty, and commitment.

The special guest also expressed his appreciation for the teaching staff, highlighting their valuable contributions to the education and character development of the students and emphasizing the importance of performing their duties for the sake of Allah.

Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anwar, the Director of MEC, highlighted the achievements of the institution, noting that its graduates have achieved high-ranking positions in various organizations.

Arshad Masood, the principal of Mercy school, informed the audience that the institution provides standard free education, accommodation, and medical care to the students.

He also mentioned that learning one occupational trade was compulsory for every student. Additionally, the principal shared that the institution achieved an exceptional success ratio, boasting a 100 percent pass rate in the recent matriculation exams. The distinction holders were given away prizes with cash on the accession.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Student Moral From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

6 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

28 minutes ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

51 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

1 hour ago
ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

5 hours ago
 International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dha ..

International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi concludes

13 hours ago
 Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Ru ..

Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Run

13 hours ago
 Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance ..

Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance of knowledge in anticipating ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan