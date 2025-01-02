Mercy Petitions Of 19 Convicted Persons In May 9 Riots Accepted
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The mercy petitions of 19 convicted persons involved in May 9, 2023 riots have been accepted on humanitarian grounds.
“Sequel to the promulgation of punishments to 9th May Tragedy convicts, they have exercised their right to appeal and have asked for mercy/ remission in their punishments,” a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.
“A total of 67 convicts have given their mercy petitions. 48 petitions have been processed to Courts of Appeal while, petitions of 19 convicts have been accepted purely on humanitarian grounds, in accordance with law. Mercy petitions of remaining will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process,” it further said.
Those whose punishment has been remitted are:
1.Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan
2.Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan
3.Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed
4.Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed
5.Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan
6.Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan
7.Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi
8.
Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan
9.Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam
10.Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar
11.Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt
12.Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil
13.Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed
14.Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt
15.Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir
16.Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad
17.Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota
18.Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain
19.Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem
They all shall be released after completion of procedural formalities.
All those convicted retain the right of appeal and other legal remedies as per the law and the constitution, it further said.
“The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy,” the statement added.
Earlier in April 2024, release of 20 convicts was also carried out on humanitarian grounds in accordance with the law.
