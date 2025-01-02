Open Menu

Mercy Petitions Of 19 Convicted Persons In May 9 Riots Accepted

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Mercy petitions of 19 convicted persons in May 9 riots accepted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The mercy petitions of 19 convicted persons involved in May 9, 2023 riots have been accepted on humanitarian grounds.

“Sequel to the promulgation of punishments to 9th May Tragedy convicts, they have exercised their right to appeal and have asked for mercy/ remission in their punishments,” a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

“A total of 67 convicts have given their mercy petitions. 48 petitions have been processed to Courts of Appeal while, petitions of 19 convicts have been accepted purely on humanitarian grounds, in accordance with law. Mercy petitions of remaining will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process,” it further said.

Those whose punishment has been remitted are:

1.Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan

2.Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan

3.Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed

4.Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed

5.Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan

6.Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan

7.Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi

8.

Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan

9.Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam

10.Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar

11.Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt

12.Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil

13.Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed

14.Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt

15.Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir

16.Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad

17.Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota

18.Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain

19.Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem

They all shall be released after completion of procedural formalities.

All those convicted retain the right of appeal and other legal remedies as per the law and the constitution, it further said.

“The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy,” the statement added.

Earlier in April 2024, release of 20 convicts was also carried out on humanitarian grounds in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Riots ISPR Amjad Ali Muhammad Ali April May All

Recent Stories

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

40 minutes ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

2 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

2 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

2 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

3 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

12 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

14 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

14 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan