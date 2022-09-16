UrduPoint.com

Mere Criticism Not In National Interest: CM Bizenjo

September 16, 2022

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the nations which had been respecting their institutions and directed constructive criticism at them were now standing among the developed countries of the world

He expressed these view while addressing a reception held upon his arrival in Awaran district.

The CM said he not only was a servant of Awaran but also of the entire Balochistan. He also thanked the people of Awaran for arranging a lovely reception for him. "Love, and trust of the people is my greatest strength." Awaran had become the cradle of peace today due to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army and security forces. "Insurgency has set us back many years, especially our youths have been left behind," he said, adding that "we have to repair this loss together now so that future generations would remember us in good words.

" The CM said be it flood or earthquake or any other problem, Pakistan Army had always helped us in every difficult hour. Shaheed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali had a dream to build a girls cadet college in Quetta, and "we will fulfill his dream and honour the martyrs families by getting the girls cadet college inaugurated by them." He said that the flood was a tough test for not Balochistan but the entire country that caused heavy losses, and "we would not sit idle until the rehabilitation of every flood victim. I am personally monitoring all the relief activities."Bizenjo said he did not care about negative and mere criticism, people with a negative mindset had always been criticizing.

He said provision of education and health facilities in Awaran was on top of his priorities. He also announced several development projects in health, education, energy, communication, and other sectors for Awaran.

