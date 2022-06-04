'Mere Humsafar' crosses 11 million views on YouTube

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed starrer Mere Humsafar's latest episode crossed 11 million views on YouTube in just a day of its release.

Recently, the 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' star Hania took it to Instagram and shared the news with her fans along with the caption "Thank you so much everyone, I love you all".

While Farhan, the singer-turned-actor, also expressed gratitude on tremendous audience response. Taking it to Instagram, the man of many talents congratulated the entire team of 'Mere Humsafar' on achieving the milestone.

The on-screen couple looked super excited on the success of their much-loved drama serial, both the stars continuously update their fans about the views and ratings of 'Mere Humsafar'.