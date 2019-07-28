UrduPoint.com
Merewether Tower A Great Piece Of Art: US CG

Sun 28th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Acting American Consul General Darian Arky on Sunday expressed keen interest in the historical monument "Merewether Clock Tower" in Karachi and called it a great piece of art.

He said this while visited Merewether Clock Tower along with Deputy Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Arshad said historical buildings are symbol and identity of Karachi and KMC takes care of these buildings in an excellent manner.

Merewether Clock Tower is great heritage due to its unique structure, he added.

The US CG commended the efforts of KMC to secure and maintain historical buildings in Karachi.

The Deputy Mayor informed the U.S Consul General on the measures that have been taken by KMC to maintain the heritage buildings in Karachi.

Earlier, the U.S Consul General was briefed on the history and construction of Merewether Clock Tower which was completed in eight years with a height of 102 meter and 44 meter floor area.

The historical tower was inaugurated in 1892 and afterwards it was given to the Karachi Municipality by the then Commissioner James.

