Merged areas' police end polio duty boycott

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :After a successful round of dialogue between police officers from the settled areas and merged districts, the police in merged areas have assured to end their boycott and join the security duties with the polio teams.

Police sources informed on Friday that officers of different ranks from the merged district held a meeting with IGP KP, Akhtar Hayat Khan, CCPO, Ashfaq Anwar and others and discussed various issues.

At the meeting, the police officers from the merged districts informed the KP police chief regarding issues of service structure, appointment of children of the police martyrs in the police force and pension of the former Khassadar Force of the merged districts.

The police officers of the merged districts also requested the IGP KP to constitute a committee for forwarding the recommendation regarding appointments of kin of the forces' martyrs and other issues of police recommended before the merger of tribal districts, to the provincial government for action.

The IGP KP on the occasion constituted a committee under the headship of Additional Inspector General Headquarters to meet the demands of police of merged districts. He said the committee would compile the data of the children of the police martyrs and send it to the provincial government for further action. He said the committee will also take up other issues of the force.

The IGP said that steps have been taken to address the issues of service structure and promotions of the merged areas' police force adding that very soon a notification in this regard would be issued.