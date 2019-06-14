UrduPoint.com
Merged Areas Tribesmen Eulogize Rs152bln Allocation In Federal Budget 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 7 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:08 PM

Tribal people of merged areas (former Fata) here Friday lauded allocation of Rs152 billion in federal budget 2019-20 and declared it a landmark step forward to expedite pace of economic development in the area

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Tribal people of merged areas (former Fata) here Friday lauded allocation of Rs152 billion in Federal budget 2019-20 and declared it a landmark step forward to expedite pace of economic development in the area.

Civil society including politicians, chieftains, social workers, academicians, economists and traders here welcomed the federal budget, terming it highly successful in the prevailing difficult economic situation.

Tribal elders Ali Khan Salarzai, Anwarullah Khan besides others maliks and chieftains highly appreciated allocation of Rs152 billion for socio-economic development of tribal districts.

Welcoming 10pc increase in the salaries and pension of the government employees, they said, enhancement of minimum wages to Rs17,500 and special conveyance allowance for disabled employee to Rs2,000 per month was the much needed relief provided by the government.

Billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP) and Clean and Green Pakistan have been extended to tribal districts to generate employment opportunities for a large number of people besides combating climate change and global warming issues posing serious threats to the entire region.

They welcomed provision of subsidy of Rs216 billion to facilitate 75 percent consumers using less than 300 units of electricity. Reducing of sales tax on food supplied by restaurants and bakeries besides concentrated milk powder would help promote food and milk industry in tribal districts.

The common people has no concerned with an increase of federal excise duty on cigarettes, vehicles, jewelleries and drinks as they are luxuries items and wanted employment and other basic amenities of life.

Tax credit for persons and institutions employing fresh graduates is a historic step of PTI government that would generate jobs opportunities for hundreds of thousands of graduate and post-graduate students besides providing relevant professional experience with much-needed financial incentives.

While praising formation of a new ministry for elimination of poverty, they said it would help prepare and supervise special programmes for society safety besides ration card scheme, sehat insaf cards, BISP and Ehsaas programme to facilitate poor, orphan, widows, disabled and homeless people.

A new ration card scheme for one million people is being launched to provide nutritious food to children and pregnant women besides interest free loans to around 80,000 people every month.

Ehsaas homes would be constructed for elderly people whereas quarterly stipend of Rs5,000 for BISP is being increased to Rs 5,500.

In 50 districts, girls' stipend money is being increased to Rs1,000 from 750, besides expanding this service to 100 districts. Sehat Sahulat Cards would be provided to 3.2 million people in 42 districts, while in the second phase 15 million people will be provided with these cards across the country including tribal districts.

