Merit adopted for issuance of driving licenses:CTO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :A merit policy for issuance of driving licenses was adopted on priority,said City Traffic Officer Hassan Afzal here.

Talking to newsmen here Sunday,he said that tout mafia will not be tolerated at any cost, however the citizens should visit license branches and go through all stages of driving tests for seeking license.

He said that driving licenses were being issued only after fulfilling all legal formalities including computerized signs test.

He said that practical driving test was monitored through video cameras.

He directed the DSP headquarter Rai Bashir Ahmed to personally monitor the driving test practical.

He said that vigilance teams of city traffic police were assigned the task of secret checking of the driving test process.