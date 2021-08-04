UrduPoint.com

Merit Based Appointments Made To Raise Education Standard: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Merit based appointments made to raise education standard: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Humayoun on Tuesday said that merit based appointments had been made in the educational institutions to raise standard of education by the government.

Addressing a press conference here, he said due to sincere efforts, QS ranking had been improved and market based courses were introduced.

Raja Yasir Humayoun said that the institutions' heads played an important role in improvement of quality education as merit based appointment of 23 VCs had been made through a high-powered search committee.

At the same time training was imparted to 24 vice chancellors, 58 registrars and 4651 faculty members of colleges and universities and a special training for principals, directors and deputy directors was also conducted.

In 2018, he said QS Asia Ranking was 6 which had reached on 11 and QS world Rankings was at 3 in 2018 and now it was at 5, furthermore, the Impact Ranking had reached 21 which was just on 3 in 2019.

Raja Yasir Humayoun said the PTI government was establishing universities at district level to provide educational facilities at doorstep.

The minister said 6 new universities had been established in Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Chakwal, Murree, Baba Guru Nanak University and Emerson University Multan.

Meanwhile nine more universities were being established in Hafizabad, UET Sambrial, Baba Farid University Pakpattan, Koh-e-Suleman University Rajanpur, Gujaranwala University, Attock University, Thal University, Taunsa University and Layyah University.

