Merit Based Promotion Right Of Officials: IGP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:18 PM

Merit based promotion right of officials: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said according to merit and seniority, promotion was a fundamental right of officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said according to merit and seniority, promotion was a fundamental right of officials.

To ensure this, all command officers should take timely steps with personal interest, including completion of training courses, and also ensure that sessions of training boards were held timely for promotions of policemen.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office here Wednesday.

He said promotion of DSPs, a junior command course should be started in Police Training College Sihala as well as Training College Chung Lahore so that the promotion of any DSP would not be delayed due to junior command course only.

The IGP said the group of officers for junior command course should not consist of more than 50 officers, adding that the decision to increase number of seats in Junior Command Course had been taken to end delay in promotion of DSPs.

Inam Ghani said the best arrangements should be made for the training of new recruit constables in all the training centers of the province as per the requirements of modern community policing and Additional IG training should take care of all matters.

During the meeting, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shah Rukh while briefing the IG said that theprocess for recruitment of constables in all districts of the province was being completed as per schedule.

Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Training Dr Sulaiman Sultan Rana, DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali and DIG Shehzada Sultan and other officers were also present.

