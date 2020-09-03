UrduPoint.com
Merit Essential For Improving Of Sectors Performance: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:22 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said performance of departments would be improved by ensuring merit and transparent method

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said performance of departments would be improved by ensuring merit and transparent method.

He said measures would be taken to bring competent and talented persons in departments for survival of them.

The Governor expressed these views while chairing the 13th Senate Meeting of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU) in Quetta. Acting Vice Chancellor of SBKWU Dr, Anjum and member of senate attended the meeting.

Governor Balochistan also appointed Dr, Sajida Noreen as Vice Chancellor of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University for five years after recommendation of senate session's research committee.

