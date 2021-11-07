UrduPoint.com

Merit List For Induction Of Sub-engineers In C&W To Be Displayed On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 08:50 PM

Merit list for induction of sub-engineers in C&W to be displayed on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The Departmental Selection Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Communication and Works (C&W) Department has finalized merit list of the candidates that have been inducted as sub-engineers.

In a handout issued here Sunday, the merit list has been prepared as per the directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC) and would be available today (Monday) on the official website of the department www.cwd.gkp.pk.

In case of any grievances or correction, the candidate could contact Chief Engineer (Center) C&W within a week time.

Afterwards, the call letters would be sent to selected candidates.

It was pertinent to mention here that screening test and interview process has been completed in 2019 by the Educational Testing and Evaluation Authority (ETEA) for induction of sub-engineers. However, two candidates approached PHC that issued directives in its decision of September 22, 2021 for induction of only diploma holders on the said posts.

