Merit policy badly violated in SHOs appointments

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) Despite the tall claims of high-ups the management setting aside merit had appointed number of SHOs. In inner sources stated that SHOs appointments couldn't be made on merit.Sources further revealed that SHOs those who involved in backing criminal mind people and also faced suspension in corruption, reappointed to different police stations within two months after suspension.Sources said that merit police was clearly violated in the appointments of SHOs to fourteen police stations.

All appointments were made on basis of nepotism. Former Interior Minister had directed IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Ali Khan to immediately transfer all SHOs of Federal capital, however all appointments stooped due to change in interior ministry.

Moreover, committee constituted to conduct the interviews of SHOs and finalized the Names but it also failed to complete the work.

Even ex-AIG has admitted that few SHOs have links with criminal mind persons and added that investigation was going on this matter.SHOs those who were facing allegations included SHO Khana Inspector Sattar Shah, SHO Sihala Rana Ashraf, SHO Bara Kahu, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arshad, SHO Koshar Abdul Razzaiq, SHO Secretariat Amjed Mehmood and others.

When contacted to IG Operations, he viewed; "we thoroughly check the record of police personnel and they haven't received any notice or inquiry'.