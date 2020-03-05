Merit, transparency crucial for development of sectors: Governor

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said merit and transparency were essential for departments which could not only improve the performance of the institutions but also the way to bring talented people towards sectors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said merit and transparency were essential for departments which could not only improve the performance of the institutions but also the way to bring talented people towards sectors.

Governor Amanullah Yasinzai said that the present government believed on balanced development and was committed to provide basic facilities to the people in remote districts of the province on priority basis.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Sanjawi led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s provincial leader Haji Nawab Khan Dummer called on him at Governor House.

The delegation apprised Governor Balochistan about problems being faced by them in the area regarding education, health and clean drinking water.

The Governor listened carefully to their problems and assured the delegation that he would take all possible measures to address these issues for interest of people.