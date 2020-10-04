PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir said that merit and transparency was the hallmark of PTI government believed in uniformed development of all districts of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held at Doaba area of Hangu district. The Special Assistant said that government would take more revolutionary steps for development of backward areas to bring them at par with the developed areas.

He said that KP province is rich in natural resources, and the comprehensive strategy for use of these resources would open new ways for the uplift of deprived areas.

CM's aide lamented that opposition is trying to create a chaos in the country that has progressing on a course of prosperity and development due to result oriented policies of Prime Minister, Imran Khan. He said that the PTI's manifesto was making every member of the society socio-economically strong so that they are able to play their effective role in the development of the country.

He said that the government was working fast on various economic initiatives for the accelerating the tourism and industry sector.