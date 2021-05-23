Merit, transparency & rule of law hallmark of PTI: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said merit, transparency and rule of law were the hallmark of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and vowed that the party would not compromise on its ideals.

Chairing a meeting of the PTI's core committee, the prime minister said nations could not survive without setting high ideals, and stressed upon the party leaders and members to strictly adhere to the PTI's ideology of ensuring the rule of law, a party press release said.

The core committee members said the PTI government was confronting a number of mafias, and pointed out that the objective of the establishment of PTI was to enforce rule of law in the country and provide justice to everyone.

The meeting also renewed its pledge that no NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) would be given to anyone belonging to any party.

The members expressed the resolve that the PTI government would go to every extent to achieve the goals. They decided that they would not compromise on the basic principles at any cost and would make every effort to promote the basic ideals of the party.

The committee also appreciated the prime minister's bold and prudent approach over the Palestine issue and for effectively raising voice over Islamophobia at the international fora.

They lauded the prime minister and his economic team on the effective economic policies, which, they said, were beginning to yield result as was evident from the farmers' prosperity, and hoped that the agriculture sector would further improve in the days ahead.

The committee noted that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic wheel moved on bringing further tangible stability. It also congratulated the government on the progress being witnessed in the construction and agriculture sectors.

The meeting also discussed the forthcoming Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) elections and Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur briefed the committee about the amendments in the relevant laws.

The committee was informed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had changed laws for polls with a hidden agenda for rigging and sabotage of the electoral process.

The committee while expressing concerns, called for urgent elections reforms to end any possible rigging and misuse of official resources and money.

The committee observed that the PTI was striving for fair, transparent and impartial elections, which had the confidence of all citizens.

The prime minister underlined the need and significance of the use of modern technology in that regard.

Endorsing the prime minister's views, the committee said the use of electronic voting machines in the next elections would ensure fair and transparent polls.

The PTI would introduce such transparent and efficient technology of electronic voting in the country, which could not be questioned by anyone, they added.

The meeting also lauded the role of overseas Pakistanis in the prosperity of the country and appreciated their record remittances. Considering their vital role, the PTI was striving to provide them voting rights with the use of modern technology so that they could participate in the election process.

Expressing strong reservations over the negative propaganda through a post on the official page of the Election Commission, the committee expressed the confidence that the Commission would take immediate strict action and initiate proceedings against the responsible.

The prime minister also directed the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for taking steps to hold local government elections.

The committee also felicitated the KP chief minister for reduction of poverty and provision of health care cards in the province under which every resident was provided with health insurance worth one million rupees. The members termed it one of the most important and historic achievements of the PTI government.

Party Cchief Organizer Saifullah Niazi and Secretary General Aamir Kiyani were directed to field candidates in the by-elections after consultations with the relevant members of parliament and assemblies, and under a well-devised strategy.