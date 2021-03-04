UrduPoint.com
Merit, Transparency To Get Stronger In Country: Mussarat Cheema

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:09 PM

Merit, transparency to get stronger in country: Mussarat Cheema

Punjab Government Spokesperson Mussarat Jamshaid Cheema on Thursday said that merit and transparency would grow stronger in the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Government Spokesperson Mussarat Jamshaid Cheema on Thursday said that merit and transparency would grow stronger in the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While reacting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation, she said that those polluting country's politics just for their vested interests could not escape from accountability.

She said opposition proved that they could go to any extent just to gain power.

Mussarat Jamshaid Cheema said that people wanted accountability of plunderers who looted public money ruthlessly.

She said the Prime Minister proved that he was not afraid of negative tactics of opposition.

