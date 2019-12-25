Merry Christmas !

UrduPoint.com
Christmas—the birthday of Hazrat Isa/Jesus Christ (a.s) is celebrated with traditional fervor  and zeal across the country.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 25th, 2019) Christmas—the birthday of Hazrat Isa (a.s)/Jesus Christ is being celebrated across the country with traditional fervor and zeal.

Christians, political and religious leaders all are celebrating the eve by organizing gatherings and special Services to pay tribute to Hazrat Isa (a.s) at Churches and in grounds in different cities and towns across the country.

Christmas is an event which is celebrated across the world.

The celebrations began with the special midnight services at Christmas eve while the Christmas day services started on Wednesday morning led by the bishops and the hierarchy of the Christian clergy at their respective churches.

The Christians have illuminated homes and churches while shopping for the occasion is underway at special Christmas Bazars. Almost all churches have been decorated with colorful lights and Christmas trees.

