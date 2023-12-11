Mesmerizing autumn season remain attraction for tourists in capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The mesmerizing fall leave season has become a major attraction for local and foreign tourists coming from other sites of the country are visiting in city where various trees dressed in red, yellow, orange and golden leaves are now giving a short-lived but fascinating look to the Federal capital.

Tourists from across the country and around the world are flocking to the city to witness the breathtaking beauty of the season, and tourism stakeholders are optimistic that this trend will continue into the winter months, according to a report aired by a private news channel.

The fall leave season has always been celebrated in most cultures. However, Islamabad is perhaps the only urban settlement in the country in which autumn can truly be appreciated due to its fauna and flora, said a citizen of the capital city.

The blazing autumn leaves in local parks of capital city have become a new attraction among couples and travel enthusiasts, said a visitor to Rose & Jasmine Garden.

“I have travelled to places across the world, but the beauty of capital city during this season Kashmir

is unparalleled, said a Photographer in Fatima Jinnah Park.

Several tourists, especially photographers and social media influencers, are witnessing for capturing the vivid scenery and sharing it with their followers on social media platforms, thus propelling the city into the spotlight as a top autumn

destination, said a local citizen.

A group of youngsters commented that tourists and locals are seen enjoying the fallen red and golden leaves during the season.

We have seen a surge in tourist interest, and our bookings in Monal are witnessing an upward tick during the current season, said a restaurant owner.

People are eagerly witnessing the mesmerizing colours of this season, said a university student.

No doubt leaves fall season always brings with it a vibrant color palette for a short period and gives a visual treat to nature lovers, artists, photographers and sightseers as they throng public parks, premises of Rawal Lake, Margalla hills tracks, Daman-e-Koh and some roadsides, said an official of CDA.

This time is best for photographers and artists to capture nature into their cameras explore the beauty of nature and create masterpieces in their work, said a social media user.